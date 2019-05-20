Ekman-Larsson inked a one-year contract with BIK Karlskoga (Sweden) on Friday.

Ekman-Larsson -- a native of Karlskoga, Sweden -- spent the last two seasons playing in the minors with AHL Tucson, for which he tallied a mere three helpers in 53 appearances. Given his limited offensive production, the blueliner was unlikely to get any looks from NHL clubs, so a return to Sweden likely was an opportunity he couldn't pass up, though it probably signals the end of his chances to break into the NHL.