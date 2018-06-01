Kevin Elgestal: Hits open market
The Capitals declined to sign Elgestal, making him an unrestricted free agent, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Elgestal -- a seventh-round selection by the Capitals in 2014 -- never quite developed as the team had hoped. He totaled only 13 points -- seven goals and six assists -- over 49 games in Sweden last season and will be eligible to sign with another NHL club should one come knocking. However, it's also quite possible his run at an NHL career has come to an end.
