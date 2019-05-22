Goumas is hanging up his skates due to lingering injuries, telling reporters, "I don't stop because I want to, but because I have to," Robin Olausson of Hockeysverige.se reports.

Goumas was a four-year player for the University of New Hampshire, where he notched 44 goals and 102 helpers in 146 collegiate appearances. The center went undrafted and spent parts of four seasons playing in the AHL and ECHL, but was never able to break into NHL.