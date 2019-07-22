Kevin Henderson: Joining coaching ranks
Henderson will end his playing career to become a coach with QMJHL Charlottetown, Jason Malloy of The Guardian reports.
Henderson recorded 41 games in England last season with the Nottingham Panthers, in which he tallied five goals and 14 assists. The winger made his lone NHL appearances in 2012-13 with the Predators, scoring his lone NHL goal in his four games. The 32-year-old will end his career to become a junior coach.
