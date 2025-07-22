Kevin Labanc: Back to full health
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Labanc (shoulder) has recovered from season-ending surgery, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Tuesday.
Labanc had shoulder surgery Feb. 21, forcing him to miss the final 26 games of the 2024-25 campaign. Before getting hurt, he registered two goals, 12 points, 35 shots on net and 29 hits across 34 regular-season games with Columbus. The 29-year-old Labanc is an unrestricted free agent, and according to his agent, Mike Curran, he doesn't plan to go to the KHL.
