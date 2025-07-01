The Avalanche did not extend a qualify offer to Mandolese, making him an unrestricted free agent, per Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High on Tuesday.

Mandolese held an 11-6-0 record, .903 save percentage and 2.87 GAA over 19 appearances with AHL Colorado in 2024-25. The 24-year-old netminder was a sixth-round selection by Ottawa in 2018, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him land a two-way deal with a new team when free agency opens.