Shattenkirk announced his retirement following 14 NHL season, per the NHLPA on Tuesday.

Shattenkirk amassed 103 goals and 484 points across 952 regular-season games for the Blues, Ducks, Rangers, Lightning, Bruins, Avalanche and Capitals. The 35-year-old blueliner added eight goals and 48 points in 91 playoff appearances, capturing the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2019-20.