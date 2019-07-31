Shattenkirk had his contract bought out by the Rangers on Wednesday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Shattenkirk obviously didn't lived up to the four-year, $26.6 million extension he signed with the Rangers two summers ago, as he racked up 51 points in 119 games, but was a minus-29 in two seasons. His contract off the books will save the team just over $5 million in cap space for the upcoming season, but have a $6 million dead cap head towards the cap for the 2020-21 season. After fizzling out in the Big Apple, Shattenkirk will surely find another team, but he'll likely be settling for a lot less money.