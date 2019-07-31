Kevin Shattenkirk: Bought out by New York
Shattenkirk had his contract bought out by the Rangers on Wednesday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Shattenkirk obviously didn't lived up to the four-year, $26.6 million extension he signed with the Rangers two summers ago, as he racked up 51 points in 119 games, but was a minus-29 in two seasons. His contract off the books will save the team just over $5 million in cap space for the upcoming season, but have a $6 million dead cap head towards the cap for the 2020-21 season. After fizzling out in the Big Apple, Shattenkirk will surely find another team, but he'll likely be settling for a lot less money.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Busy in overtime loss•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Back in lineup•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Picking up slack•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Records assist in loss•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Rewarded for shooting often•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
Having trouble figuring out how to value this year's crop of Fantasy forwards? Mike Gay is...
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times