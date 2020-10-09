Shattenkirk will not re-sign with Tampa Bay after turning down a three-year deal, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Shattenkirk finally got back over the 30-point threshold this season for the first time since he left the Blues following the 2016-17 campaign. With his 13-point playoff performance fresh in general managers' minds, the blueliner appears set to cash in elsewhere. Wherever he lands, Shattenkirk should be in line for a role with on the power-play and could be a top-end fantasy option if his play doesn't regress.