Kevyn Adams: Joining Sabres front office
Adams will serve as a Senior VP of Business Administration for Buffalo, officially ending his playing career, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Adams has been out of the game since his 10-year NHL career ended in 2007-08. The veteran saw action in 540 games, primarily with the Hurricanes, in which he tallied 59 goals, 77 helpers and 317 PIM. The center lifted Lord Stanley's cup in 2006 when playing for Carolina.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.