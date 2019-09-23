Adams will serve as a Senior VP of Business Administration for Buffalo, officially ending his playing career, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Adams has been out of the game since his 10-year NHL career ended in 2007-08. The veteran saw action in 540 games, primarily with the Hurricanes, in which he tallied 59 goals, 77 helpers and 317 PIM. The center lifted Lord Stanley's cup in 2006 when playing for Carolina.