Nousiainen was put on unconditional waivers by LA on Wednesday for the purpose of terminating his contract, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Nousiainen had nine assists in 52 regular-season contests with AHL Ontario in 2023-24. He also registered two helpers in eight minor-league playoff outings. If the 23-year-old clears waivers as expected, he might return to his native Finland. Before signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings in March 2022, he spent parts of four seasons with the KalPa Kuopio of Finland's Liiga.