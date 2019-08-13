Kim Staal: Closes out career
Staal announced he was hanging up his skates on Facebook.
Drafted by the Canadiens in the fourth round of the 1996 NHL Draft, Staal was never able to break into the NHL. Aside from one season in the AHL with Milwaukee, in which eh tallied 13 goals and 12 helpers, the center spent his career playing in Europe.
