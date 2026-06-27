Kings' Adam Goljer: Slovakian defender joins Kings

Goljer was the 49th overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Goljer spent the entirety of this past season in Slovakia's top league as a 17-year-old. He posted 11 points in 43 games before finishing the year by being named Best Defenseman at the World U18's, helping his native country to the Silver Medal. Between the size and his huge shot from the point, Goljer brings some intriguing attributes to the table. His offensive game is quite basic, but Goljer plays within himself and doesn't try to do too much with the puck. Overall, this is a projectable second-pairing, stay-at-home defender that has already played a bunch of high-level hockey relative to his age.