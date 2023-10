Kempe registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Kempe has a goal and four helpers over his last three games. The 27-year-old forward helped out on Drew Doughty's game-tying goal late in the third period. Kempe is maintaining a point-per-game pace with two goals, six helpers, 26 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-2 rating through eight outings this season.