Kempe provided a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Kempe is rolling lately with 11 points in his last 11 games. The winger set up Alex Iafallo's empty-netter late in the third period Saturday. For the season, Kempe has racked up 34 goals, 19 assists, 240 shots on net, 109 hits and a minus-3 rating in 77 outings, playing mainly in a top-line role.