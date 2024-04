Kempe notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Kempe helped out on a Kevin Fiala tally in the first period. Over his last 12 outings, Kempe has 17 points, including eight on the power play. The 27-year-old is enjoying his third straight career year, earning 27 goals, 45 assists, 25 power-play points, 241 shots on net, 108 hits, 72 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 74 appearances in a top-six role.