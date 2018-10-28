Kings' Adrian Kempe: Assist in home win
Kempe recorded an assist Sunday in a 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Kempe now has two points in eleven games and the 22-year-old Swede ended a six-game scoreless drought with his Sunday helper.
