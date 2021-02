Kempe (illness) took line rushes during pregame warmups and will play Tuesday versus the Ducks, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kempe missed Sunday's practice with an illness, but a four-day break between games allowed the Swede to avoid missing action. He's expected to play on the top line Tuesday, so fantasy managers will likely want the 24-year-old in their lineups. He has five points and 22 shots on net through eight contests this season.