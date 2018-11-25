Kings' Adrian Kempe: Back in action
Kempe (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Canucks, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.
Kempe left Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Colorado with a lower-body issue, but it clearly wasn't overly serious. The Kings will be happy to have him in the lineup against Vancouver, as he's played pretty well recently, notching one goal and three points in his last five appearances.
