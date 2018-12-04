Kempe (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Coyotes, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Kempe was aiming to return Tuesday from the upper-body injury that prevented him from dressing for Sunday's game against the Hurricanes and he will indeed be available to do so. The 22-year-old winger has hit a bit of a groove recently by his standards, notching four points in the last eight games, and he will attempt to add to that total Tuesday against a Coyotes team allowing just 2.64 goals per game this season.