Kempe scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The 22-year-old hadn't lit the lamp since Feb. 7 and had just one assist in his prior eight games, so this performance was a welcome sight for Kempe. He now has 10 goals and 23 points through 64 games, putting him behind the scoring pace he produced in his first full NHL campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories