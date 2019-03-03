Kings' Adrian Kempe: Big effort against Hawks
Kempe scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.
The 22-year-old hadn't lit the lamp since Feb. 7 and had just one assist in his prior eight games, so this performance was a welcome sight for Kempe. He now has 10 goals and 23 points through 64 games, putting him behind the scoring pace he produced in his first full NHL campaign.
