Kempe scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The 22-year-old hadn't lit the lamp since Feb. 7 and had just one assist in his prior eight games, so this performance was a welcome sight for Kempe. He now has 10 goals and 23 points through 64 games, putting him behind the scoring pace he produced in his first full NHL campaign.