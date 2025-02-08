Kempe logged an assist, seven shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

Kempe had gone minus-6 with 21 shots on net during a six-game point drought. He ended the slump with a primary assist on Anze Kopitar's game-tying tally in the third period. Kempe is typically one of the Kings' most reliable forwards -- prior to his most recent slump, he hadn't gone more than two games without a point all season. He's at 24 goals, 21 assists, 159 shots on net, 61 hits and a plus-14 rating through 52 appearances.