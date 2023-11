Kempe scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Kempe scored in a fourth straight game, and he's riding a nine-game point streak consisting of six tallies and seven helpers. The 27-year-old has been among the Kings' most consistent forwards to start the season. He's up to seven goals, 16 points, 56 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-8 rating through 14 appearances.