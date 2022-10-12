Kempe scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kempe finished off a passing play at 4:02 of the third period, burying a feed from Anze Kopitar after the play started with Sean Durzi. It was a career year for Kempe in 2021-22, as he scored 35 goals and added 19 assists in 78 games. He parlayed that into a four-year, $22 million contract, which could end up being a bargain if he approaches those kinds of numbers again this season. Expect him to be the finisher on a line with Kopitar and Kevin Fiala to begin the campaign.