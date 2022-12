Kempe scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Kempe jarred the puck loose and led a 2-on-1 with Viktor Arvidsson in overtime. Two passes later, Kempe netted the winning tally, his fifth goal in the last seven games. The 26-year-old is up to 13 tallies, 10 assists, 97 shots on net, 51 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 36 contests this season, playing mainly in a top-line role.