Kempe scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

The 29-year-old struck twice in the first period to give the Kings a 2-0 lead, before feeding Quinton Byfield for the OT winner. Kempe ended January on a six-game point streak, and Saturday's scoring outburst puts him at 20 goals and 44 points through 53 contests on the season -- the fifth straight campaign in which he's reached the 20-goal plateau.