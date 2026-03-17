Head coach D.J. Smith relayed after Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers that Kempe (lower body) is day-to-day, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Dooley also noted that Kempe wanted to play in Monday's game, but the Swedish winger ultimately ended up being a late scratch after taking part in pregame warmups. While Kempe's injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, fantasy managers will want to keep tabs on his status before the Kings take on the Flyers in Los Angeles on Thursday.