Kempe scored with 1:19 remaining during Monday's 6-5 loss to the quick-starting Flames.

Kempe, whose third-period goal Monday was his first in eight games, inched closer to two career milestones. The 26-year-old right winger, in 408 career appearances, remains three goals shy of 100 and three points short of 200. With the Kings attempting to complete a comeback from a 6-3 third-period deficit Monday, Kempe, who recorded two shots, beat goalie Jacob Markstrom off a one-timer that deflected off defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. The rally fell short as the Kings dropped their first game in five outings.