Kings' Adrian Kempe: Closing in on new high in helpers
Kempe's 21 assists before the hiatus tied his career high, which he set in 12 more games than he played in 2019-20.
Kempe's 32 points in 2019-20 is actually more impressive than his 37 in 2018, because he played for a better team that season. It's a lot easier to get to 32 points on a playoff team than one that scored the fewest goals in the Pacific Division, and Kempe's year should be seen as a positive sign for the 23-year-old, regardless of whether he gets to finish it.
