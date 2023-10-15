Kempe notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Kempe set up the first of Anze Kopitar's two goals in the game. The helper was Kempe's first point in two contests to go with five shots on net, five hits, two PIM and a minus-1 rating. After posting a career-high 67 points in 82 games last season, expectations are high for the 27-year-old to follow it up with another strong campaign in 2023-24. He'll be in a good position to do so as long as he remains on the top line.