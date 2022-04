Kempe scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Kempe opened the scoring with a goal just 2:21 into the game. He also set up an Anze Kopitar goal later in the first period. In his last nine games, Kempe has four goals and five assists. The Swedish winger is up to 29 tallies, 45 points, 201 shots on net, 90 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 68 contests. He'll continue to be a solid source of offense in a top-line role.