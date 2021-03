Kempe scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Kempe tallied at 1:45 of overtime on a pass from Gabriel Vilardi to complete the Kings' comeback from a 3-0 deficit in the first period. The goal was Kempe's sixth of the season, and the Swedish forward is up to 14 points and 58 shots on goal in 23 outings.