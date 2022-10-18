Kempe produced two points Monday as the visiting Kings topped the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime.

Kempe, who collected three points in his last outing on Saturday, produced two more points Monday as the Kings continued their season-opening five-game road trip. The 26-year-old center has four markers on nine shots on goal (44.4 shooting percentage). Kempe's fourth goal of the season, at 14:40 of the first period Monday, gave the Kings a 2-1 lead. He also earned a primary assist on Anze Kopitar's third-period tally.