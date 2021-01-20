Kempe notched a power-play goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kempe's tally at 14:22 of the third period got the Kings within a goal, but there wasn't an equalizer to be had. It was his first point in three games this year -- the Swede has added eight shots, four PIM and four hits in a middle-six role for the Kings. He had 32 points in 69 contests last year, but the addition of Andreas Athanasiou in the offseason will affect Kempe's opportunities to contribute at even strength.