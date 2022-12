Kempe scored a goal in Los Angeles' 6-5 overtime loss to Columbus on Sunday.

Kempe scored at 5:31 of the third period to tie the game at 5-5. It was his second straight contest with a goal, after being held off the scoresheet for three consecutive games from Dec. 3-8. The 26-year-old forward has 10 markers and 18 points in 31 contests this season.