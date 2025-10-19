Kempe notched two assists, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Kempe helped out on Andrei Kuzmenko's power-play tally in the second period and Kevin Fiala's game-tying goal in the third. This was Kempe's third multi-point effort of the season, and he's earned three of his five assists on the power play. The winger has a total of seven points with 22 shots on net, 18 hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through six appearances in a top-line role.