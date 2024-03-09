Per Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period, Kempe (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Dallas on Saturday, according to coach Jim Hiller.

Kempe has missed the last five games, but he was hot prior to his injury, scoring twice and adding five assists in seven games. He has 19 goals and 51 points in 57 appearances this season, including two goals and 15 assists on the power play. The Kings have only 11 healthy forwards, so look for Kempe to be cleared to play ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Stars.