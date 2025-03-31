Kempe scored twice on five shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Kempe's first tally was a power-play goal to get him to the 30-goal mark this season, and it also stood as the game-winner. He added another goal, his 60th point of the campaign, late in the second period. The 28-year-old has reached 30 goals in three of the last four seasons as one of the Kings' most consistent scorers. He's added 213 shots on net, 84 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 73 appearances this season.