Kempe scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

The first-period helper was the 400th point of his career. Kempe didn't stay on the round number for long, adding a goal in the third to reach the 35-goal mark for the third time in four years. He's been sizzling on offense with six goals and nine assists over his last nine contests. Overall, Kempe has 73 points (18 on the power play), 237 shots on net, 100 hits and a plus-22 rating over 81 appearances.