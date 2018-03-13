Kings' Adrian Kempe: Dishes out two assists
Kempe set up two of his team's three markers in a 3-0 win over Vancouver on Monday.
Until Monday, Kempe seemed to have hit a rookie wall as far as his scoring is concerned. The assists were a welcome sight after six scoreless games, but Kempe still hasn't found the twine himself since Feb. 7. That makes him a one-dimensional fantasy contributor at this point, and even that one dimension has been lacking as of late. Kempe has shown potential to be a key contributor down the road, but with the season winding down, he's best left to dynasty leagues, as he's not likely to provide much value for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...