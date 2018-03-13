Kempe set up two of his team's three markers in a 3-0 win over Vancouver on Monday.

Until Monday, Kempe seemed to have hit a rookie wall as far as his scoring is concerned. The assists were a welcome sight after six scoreless games, but Kempe still hasn't found the twine himself since Feb. 7. That makes him a one-dimensional fantasy contributor at this point, and even that one dimension has been lacking as of late. Kempe has shown potential to be a key contributor down the road, but with the season winding down, he's best left to dynasty leagues, as he's not likely to provide much value for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.