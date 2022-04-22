Kempe notched two assists, five shots on goal, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Kempe helped out on the Kings' first two goals. He set up Phillip Danault on a power-play tally in the first period before adding the secondary helper on Anze Kopitar's marker in the second. Prior to Thursday, Kempe had racked up five goals in seven games since his last assist. The scoring winger has 52 points, 238 shots, 107 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 76 appearances.