Kempe notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Kempe has two goals and two assists over four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old helped out on both of Anze Kopitar's first-period tallies Friday. Kempe is up to 55 points, 199 shots on net, 91 hits, 52 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 61 outings overall. He should continue to see top-line usage.