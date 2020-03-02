Kempe managed a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

With the helper, Kempe reached the 30-point mark for the second time in his four-year career. The Swede also registered his 100th career point in Saturday's win over the Devils, as he scored the game-winning goal. Kempe has added 138 shots, 10 power-play points and 69 hits through 65 contests in 2019-20.