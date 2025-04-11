Kempe logged three power-play assists and two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Kempe and the Kings' five-forward top power-play unit clicked in this contest. This was Kempe's first game back after leaving Monday's matchup versus the Kraken to attend the birth of his first child. He's recorded four goals and five assists over his last six outings. For the season, the 28-year-old has 33 goals, 34 helpers, 15 power-play points, 95 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-21 rating over 78 appearances. Kempe still has a chance to reach the 70-point mark if he can earn three more points over the Kings' last four contests.