Kempe registered two assists and seven shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

One of Kempe's helpers came on the power play. The 27-year-old forward has earned multiple points in three of the last four games, getting on track after a slightly slow start to the season. He's at two goals, five helpers, three power-play points, 24 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-2 rating through seven outings overall.