Kempe registered a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Kempe has three goals and a pair of assists over his last three contests, with all but one of those five points coming on the power play. The Kings' top power-play unit has been humming lately, particularly with Kempe and Kevin Fiala showing some chemistry. Kempe is up to 18 goals, 12 helpers, 129 shots on net, 66 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 46 outings this season.