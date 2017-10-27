Kempe notched a goal and an assist during Thursday's 4-0 win in Montreal.

Kempe has now scored a goal in three straight games, totaling five points during that span. On the season, the 21-year-old rookie is up to six goals and nine points, all coming in his last five outings. Kempe is also boasting a fantastic plus-9 rating over those same five games. He'll try to keep the momentum rolling Saturday night in Boston.