Kempe scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kempe has six goals and six assists over his last 10 games. The 29-year-old could get a boost if he ends up regularly playing alongside Artemi Panarin at even strength -- the two flanked Alex Laferriere in this contest. Kempe is up to 21 goals, 48 points, 160 shots on net, 104 hits, 33 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 57 appearances this season. He's at risk of missing the 70-point mark for the first time in three years, but Kempe has the talent to go on a heater for the rest of the campaign.