Kempe scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and logged six hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Kempe was a bright spot for the Kings again, earning both of his points in the first period. The 26-year-old has accumulated four goals, three assists, 24 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-2 rating through five playoff contests. With the Kings facing elimination in Saturday's Game 6, another big performance from Kempe could help them force a decisive Game 7.