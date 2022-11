Kempe notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Kempe's offense went cold to begin November -- he didn't have a point in his previous five games entering Saturday. The 26-year-old winger didn't get demoted from the top line amid his poor stretch of play, which is encouraging. He's up to 10 points (three on the power play), 49 shots on net, 22 hits, 16 PIM And a minus-2 rating in 17 contests this season.